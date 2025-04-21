IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,554,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 799,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,698,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $841.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $829.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $819.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

