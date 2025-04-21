Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Cut by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,070 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 156.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

