TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,116,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,214,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $443.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.33. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

