Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/17/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/28/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.7 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,578,586. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 89.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 142,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 111.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 375,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 197,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 78,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

