J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $54,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.33 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.12.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

