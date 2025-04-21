J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $22.93 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151,505 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,035 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 82,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $84.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

