TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 7,181 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $83,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 22.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $438.50 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

