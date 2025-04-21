Medical Stocks To Research – April 20th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Walmart are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to publicly traded companies that engage in the production, research, and distribution of healthcare products and services, such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology solutions. Their performance is often influenced by regulatory approvals, scientific breakthroughs, and shifts in healthcare policies, making them a critical segment of the broader healthcare investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $128.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.10. 29,048,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $438.50 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $512.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $106.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $841.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,843,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $829.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.86. The stock has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $93.17. 21,350,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,834,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Featured Stories