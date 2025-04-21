Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,662.64. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock worth $22,263,071 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra Research raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.59.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $59.72 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $314.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.59%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

