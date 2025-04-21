ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Ostrum Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Ostrum Asset Management reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 3.3% of Ostrum Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $37,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.17.

ServiceNow stock opened at $772.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $852.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.69. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.06, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

