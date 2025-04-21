Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $463.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.93.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

