Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 180,540,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NIO Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE NIO opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. NIO has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NIO by 83.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 958,750 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $8.90 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

