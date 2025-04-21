Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 88.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 135,111 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

