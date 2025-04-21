Axon Enterprise (LON:AXON) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $130.63 and last traded at $552.76, with a volume of 8304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.
Axon Enterprise Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.87.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- This Volatile Market Is Made For Nickel-and-Diming These Names
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Gold Is Making All-Time Highs, But So Is This Quiet Metal
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- D-Wave Quantum Slides on Chip News: Opportunity to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.