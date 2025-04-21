Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Ampol stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

