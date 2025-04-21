Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of Ampol stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Get Ampol alerts:

Ampol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.