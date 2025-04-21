Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Ampol Stock Performance
Shares of Ampol stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Ampol has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.
Ampol Company Profile
