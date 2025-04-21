Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Short Interest Update

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

