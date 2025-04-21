Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Update

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

KD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

