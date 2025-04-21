Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Enlivex Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.85. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.