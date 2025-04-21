Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.8% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $217,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $973.00 to $928.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $841.70 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $798.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $829.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $819.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

