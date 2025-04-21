Senator Investment Group LP Has $25.29 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,490 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.13% of First Solar worth $25,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in First Solar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Solar by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $127.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,815. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.