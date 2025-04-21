Piper Sandler Lowers Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $4.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In related news, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares in the company, valued at $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 827.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

