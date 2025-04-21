Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.100-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles Schwab stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 380.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

