Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Lowered to Peer Perform Rating by Wolfe Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Monday,Finviz reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.32.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

PLD opened at $101.89 on Monday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

