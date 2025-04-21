Standard Family Office LLC Sells 284 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Standard Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 122,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 53,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $130.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $90.65 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. 3M’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares in the company, valued at $29,918.68. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,308.50. This trade represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

