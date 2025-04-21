Barclays Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.33.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $90.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.87, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,756 shares of company stock valued at $62,219,250. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after buying an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Datadog by 17,477.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,804.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

