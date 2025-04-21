Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE DT opened at $42.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 981,964 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.