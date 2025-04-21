Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 20.1% in March

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Neuronetics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Neuronetics
Insider Transactions at Neuronetics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 337,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 10,954.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neuronetics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.69 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $242.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.
Neuronetics Company Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Read More
