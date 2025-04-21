Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE PSX opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.