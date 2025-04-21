Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

HOVNP opened at $16.66 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

