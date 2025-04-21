Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Declines By 16.6%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,040,500 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 14,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.0 days.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.96%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
