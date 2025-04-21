Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 66,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 138,169 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

