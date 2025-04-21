Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 2.2% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 162.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 56.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $452.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.97. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.72%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.