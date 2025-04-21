Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,649,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.