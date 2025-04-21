Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2,269.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,116 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $48,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,495,582,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 42,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 539,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,421,000 after purchasing an additional 429,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eaton by 3,508.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 401,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,321,000 after buying an additional 390,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.22.

ETN stock opened at $268.15 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

