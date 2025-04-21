Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,984,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Broadcom worth $1,155,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 234,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 367,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,114,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 389,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,188,000 after buying an additional 189,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $170.99 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.05 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

