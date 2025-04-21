Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after buying an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,606,291,000 after acquiring an additional 810,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $170.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $803.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.05 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

