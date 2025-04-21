The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $354.85 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

