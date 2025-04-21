Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 25,469 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $296,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Invst LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $220.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.07 and a 200-day moving average of $268.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

