Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $18.59 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 281.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,040 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $71.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

