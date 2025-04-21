Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

UNCY opened at $0.60 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 122,089 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,970,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

