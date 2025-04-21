Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 9,144 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,144 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $107,716.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,068,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,141,888.16. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,400 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $179,718.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,156 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $335,937.84.

On Friday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,889 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $79,705.73.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 29,102 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $357,372.56.

On Monday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,623 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $611,677.34.

On Thursday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,922 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $428,315.22.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 200 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $2,724.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,536 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $502,370.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 42,987 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $599,668.65.

On Monday, February 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $25,899.38.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HQL stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

