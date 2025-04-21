State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,676,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471,566 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $223,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after buying an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,664,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,747,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

