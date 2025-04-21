Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Decreases By 16.1%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AerSale by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AerSale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AerSale by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. AerSale has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $356.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

