AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 15th total of 13,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ APP opened at $238.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.27 and its 200 day moving average is $298.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $538.00 to $386.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.