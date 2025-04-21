Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 55,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMD opened at $87.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.