Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Grows By 25.0%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ATLCL opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”?) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

