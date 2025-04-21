Robert W. Baird Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $100.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 price objective on Global Payments in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.45.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $69.50 on Monday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $68.18 and a 1 year high of $127.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,995,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after buying an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 301,877 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,499,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,437,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,823,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

