Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

CSR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

NYSE CSR opened at $57.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.53 million, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.79. Centerspace has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Centerspace by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centerspace by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

