Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Lowered to $216.00 at Robert W. Baird

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $218.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMI. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

NYSE BMI opened at $201.86 on Monday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.55 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $3,371,151.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

