Vectors Research Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 126.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 44,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.